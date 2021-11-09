SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. Cfra raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SNC traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.63. 249,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$20.40 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

