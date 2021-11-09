Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long Purchases 9,000 Shares

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 143,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Sprague Resources LP has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

