Sprott Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprott in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$44.61 million during the quarter.

SII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$35.86 and a 52 week high of C$57.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

