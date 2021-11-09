State Street Corp Acquires 104,294 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.09% of Ultra Clean worth $74,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.