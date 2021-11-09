State Street Corp Acquires 560,139 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,139 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of Element Solutions worth $75,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

