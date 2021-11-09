State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.75% of Tenable worth $77,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.31 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

