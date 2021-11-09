State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.39% of Paramount Group worth $75,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 763,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 478,168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 809,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

