State Street Corp Buys 161,473 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,685,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

