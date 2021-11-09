State Street Corp Grows Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $76,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

