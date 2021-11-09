State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $74,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after buying an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 340,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

