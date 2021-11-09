State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.14% of Mercury General worth $76,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $33,254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 684.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 167,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 125.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 281.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

