State Street Corp Has $72.42 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of 51job worth $72,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.62. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

