State Street Corp Has $73.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of Sunnova Energy International worth $73,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.