State Street Corp Has $73.15 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.10% of Mimecast worth $73,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,149,480. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

