State Street Corp Has $74.32 Million Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.17% of Cassava Sciences worth $74,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 214.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -241.86 and a beta of 0.48.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.