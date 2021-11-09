State Street Corp Has $74.95 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.01% of Lantheus worth $74,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 241,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

