State Street Corp Has $75.26 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Parsons worth $75,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Parsons by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parsons by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.