State Street Corp Has $76.71 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $76,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

