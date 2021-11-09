State Street Corp Increases Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.39% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $76,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 87,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.