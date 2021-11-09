State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $72,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.43 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.