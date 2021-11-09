State Street Corp Makes New $72.41 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,394,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,409,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

