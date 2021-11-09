State Street Corp Purchases 44,710 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.15% of Heska worth $77,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $218,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day moving average is $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,026.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

