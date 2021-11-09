State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of Chimera Investment worth $72,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,324 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research firms have commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

