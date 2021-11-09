State Street Corp Sells 1,111,427 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,456,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 8.67% of Warrior Met Coal worth $76,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $3,448,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

