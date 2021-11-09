State Street Corp Sells 608,598 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.41% of Arch Resources worth $73,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ARCH opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

