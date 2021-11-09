Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $7.47 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $71.62 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00011081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001463 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008877 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,584,188 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.