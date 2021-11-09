Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells $115,335.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00.

Shares of SCL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.75. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stepan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

