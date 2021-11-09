Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells $137,775.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.