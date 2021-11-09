Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 708.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

SF stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.