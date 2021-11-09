Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Stitch Fix worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,482.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.97 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

