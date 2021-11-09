Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy Sells 5,083 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

