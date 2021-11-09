SUKU (SUKU) Price Down 5.9% This Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $125.51 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.