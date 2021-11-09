Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,597 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

