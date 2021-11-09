Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

