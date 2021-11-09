Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 84,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.