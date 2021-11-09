TELUS Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.33.

T opened at C$29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.76. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$23.76 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

