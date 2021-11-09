The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan Sells 18,206 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. 9,523,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,542,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

