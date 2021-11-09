The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 71,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

