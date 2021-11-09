The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hershey alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.18. 763,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.