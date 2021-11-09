The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of The Marcus worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Marcus by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 48.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

