TokenPay Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $172,813.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,403.96 or 1.00011707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.52 or 0.00652148 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.