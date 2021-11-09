Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,232.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Transcodium has a market cap of $242,116.47 and $1,232.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

