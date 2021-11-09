Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $262,300.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00.

TVTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 290,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,986. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

