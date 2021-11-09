TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of TreeHouse Foods worth $73,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

