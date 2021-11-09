TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,626.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $25,626.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars.

