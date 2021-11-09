Truist Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.
Shares of TTD stock traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. 521,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
