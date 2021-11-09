Truist Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. 521,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.