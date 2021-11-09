TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $111.48 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

