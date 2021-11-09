TurtleCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $346,805.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $10.75 million and $346,805.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,866,251,944 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

