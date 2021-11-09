U Network (UUU) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $319,881.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
