UMH Properties, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,179,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,919,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

